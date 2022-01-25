Uttar Pradesh Elections: Does a Bipolar Contest Really Help Akhilesh Yadav?

One word that's being commonly used in the context of the Uttar Pradesh elections is "bipolar". It is being argued that the state is witnessing the most bipolar contest in years, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party as the top two players and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress being reduced to relatively marginal positions.

There may be some truth to this, though the extent of bipolarity in the election may be debatable. Surveys have often tended to underestimate the BSP.

But who stands to gain from the bipolarity of this election? Is a bipolar contest the SP alliance's best bet to defeat the BJP? Or is there an alternative route?

This is not an easy question as there are several layers to this.