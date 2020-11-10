UP Bypolls: BJP Consolidates Lead in 6 Seats, SP Ahead in Malhani 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has a comfortable ahead in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly bypolls, as it leads in six of the seven constituencies.

Counting of votes for 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states is underway on Tuesday, 10 November, alongside the Bihar Assembly polls. This includes seven seats in UP – Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatamour, Deoria, and Malhani.

Except for Malhani, the BJP currently leads in all other constituencies as of 2:45pm.

With the Yogi Adityanath government facing a great deal of flak for its handling of the Hathras rape case, farm laws and job crisis, the bypolls have become a prestige battle for chief minister.