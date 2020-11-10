Bypolls: Counting Starts for 58 Assembly Seats, MP Crucial
The counting of votes for bypolls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states began at 8 am on Tuesday, 10 November, along with the counting for the Bihar Assembly elections.
These elections are politically significant for both the BJP as well as the Opposition parties. Many see this as a litmus test of public approval of the record of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second term.
The biggest chunk of Assembly seats is in Madhya Pradesh – 28 – and at stake are the political fortunes of a number of key leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath.
- The states where the elections were held are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh
- Eight Assembly seats are up for grabs in Gujarat and seven in Uttar Pradesh
Gujarat Bypolls a Major Test for New Gujarat BJP Chief
The by-elections in Gujarat were necessitated by the resignations of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June. The new Gujarat BJP chief, CR Patil, has set himself an ambitious goal of winning all 182 seats in the Assembly elections of 2022. The by-elections are a major test for Patil, reports The Indian Express.
Madhya Pradesh: A 'Mini Assembly' Bypoll
As many as 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh voted in the by-elections, making this almost like a mini-Assembly election.
At stake are the political fortunes of a number of key leaders in Madhya Pradesh politics: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and of course the man at the centre of the entire battle – Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
After all, these bypolls were necessitated after Scindia along with his loyal MLAs switched over to the BJP camp, bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March this year.
Stakes High for BJP, Congress & JD(S) in Karnataka
Stakes are high for the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka as the outcome in the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies that witnessed weeks of spirited campaigning will be known on Tuesday.
Though the results will have no bearing on the stability of the BS Yediyurappa government, it would be seen in many quarters as a reflection on its performance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Votes polled in the 3 November bypolls to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) would be taken up for counting on Tuesday at 8 am and the results are expected to be in by afternoon.
