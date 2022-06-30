'Not Happy With Resignation': Rebel Sena MLA; Raut Says Betrayal Never Ends Well

Amid the dramatic political crisis in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister of the state on Wednesday, 29 June following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test tomorrow.

After the resignation, rebel Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, speaking on behalf of the Eknath Shinde camp, said that the news of Thackeray's resignation was a sad one for them. Kesarkar blamed Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, along with the Congress and the NCP for the crisis.

Kasekar said, "This is a sad news for us. Along with the NCP and the Congress, Sanjay Raut is responsible for this. His comments widened the divide between the Centre and the state and Maharashtra had to suffer for it," he told ABP Majha.