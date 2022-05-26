'Go Home & Cook': Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells NCP MP Supriya Sule, Draws Flak
Leaders from across party lines called it 'distasteful and shameful'.
Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, 26 May, drew flak for his misogynistic remark asking Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook" instead of being a politician. Leaders from across party lines called it "distasteful and shameful".
Patel made the remark during a protest in Mumbai over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in contesting elections.
"Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being an MP, how did you not know how to get an appointment with the chief minister?" Patil said in Marathi, about the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.
'Ask Him to Learn How to Make Chappatis': NCP
NCP's state women wing president Vidya Chavan, without directly referring to Patil, said that the concerned person should "learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife".
"We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore, He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home," Chavan said, reported Hindustan Times.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the BJP leader's remark was "misogynistic, distasteful and shameful".
DMK MP Kanimozhi, meanwhile called for Patil's unconditional apology, while describing Sule as a highly respected MP and a seasoned leader. She called Patil's words an insult to "every woman in the country".
The MP has, however, not responded to the remark yet.
