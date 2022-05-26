ADVERTISEMENT

'Go Home & Cook': Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells NCP MP Supriya Sule, Draws Flak

Leaders from across party lines called it 'distasteful and shameful'.

The Quint
Published
Gender
2 min read
'Go Home & Cook': Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells NCP MP Supriya Sule, Draws Flak
i

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, 26 May, drew flak for his misogynistic remark asking Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook" instead of being a politician. Leaders from across party lines called it "distasteful and shameful".

Patel made the remark during a protest in Mumbai over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in contesting elections.

"Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being an MP, how did you not know how to get an appointment with the chief minister?" Patil said in Marathi, about the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.
Also Read

ED Raids 7 Locations Linked to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in Land Deal Case

ED Raids 7 Locations Linked to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in Land Deal Case
ADVERTISEMENT

'Ask Him to Learn How to Make Chappatis': NCP

NCP's state women wing president Vidya Chavan, without directly referring to Patil, said that the concerned person should "learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife".

"We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore, He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home," Chavan said, reported Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the BJP leader's remark was "misogynistic, distasteful and shameful".

'Go Home & Cook': Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells NCP MP Supriya Sule, Draws Flak

(Photo: Twitter Screengrab)

DMK MP Kanimozhi, meanwhile called for Patil's unconditional apology, while describing Sule as a highly respected MP and a seasoned leader. She called Patil's words an insult to "every woman in the country".

'Go Home & Cook': Maharashtra BJP Chief Tells NCP MP Supriya Sule, Draws Flak

(Photo: Twitter Screengrab)

The MP has, however, not responded to the remark yet.

Also Read

No, Maharashtra’s MVA Govt Didn't Start New Bus to ‘Appease Osmanabad Muslims'

No, Maharashtra’s MVA Govt Didn't Start New Bus to ‘Appease Osmanabad Muslims'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×