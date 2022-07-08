'Who Is BJP to Teach Us How To Worship Goddess Kali': TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The senior Trinamool Congress leader had stirred controversy on Tuesday at a conclave organised by a media house by saying that she has every right as an individual to imagine the deity as a “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as every person has his or her unique way of offering prayers”, when asked about the row over a film poster of Kali holding a cigarette.

“I think I acted as a mature politician. For long, we had avoided the issue of BJP imposing its own version of Hinduism, which is based on established norms of North India. The party should desist from imposing it on people of other parts of the country such as West Bengal where Hindus follow their well-established rituals for centuries. Who is the BJP to teach us how to conduct puja of Goddess Kali in a particular way?” she said.