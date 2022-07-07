‘I Don’t Feel Safe Anywhere at This Moment’: ‘Kaali’ Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

She also said, “In rural Tamil Nadu, the state I come from, Kaali is believed to be a pagan goddess. She eats meat cooked in goat's blood, drinks arrack, smokes beedi (cigarettes) and dances wild… that is the Kaali I had embodied for the film.”

In her poster, a woman dressed as the goddess Kaali can be seen smoking. A pride flag can also be seen in the background. Twitter has since withheld the tweet with the poster in India.

In response to the outrage on social media, Leena had earlier tweeted, “"I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it.”