Parliament Day 14 Round Up: Oppn Ruckus Over 'Misuse of ED,' 1 Bill Passed in RS

The 14th day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw low productivity, with the Opposition protesting over the issue of price hike and slamming the ruling government for the ‘misuse of central agencies’ like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the sealing of the office of Young India on Thursday, 4 August.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Between the protests, walkouts, and war of words, here’s a round-up of what transpired on Day 14 of the Monsoon Session: