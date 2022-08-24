ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Gandhi To Travel Abroad for Medical Check-Up; Rahul, Priyanka To Accompany

The leader will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad for health reasons, and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday, 23 August.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

The party has not disclosed any specifics concerning the visit yet.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

