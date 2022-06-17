Sonia Gandhi Being Treated for COVID-Linked Fungal Infection, Says Congress
She was admitted to Shri Ganga Ram Hospital on 12 June following a COVID-19 infection.
The All India Congress Committee on Friday, 17 June, in a statement said that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is being treated for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and other post-COVID-19 symptoms.
Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital owing to COVID-19-related issues since 12 June.
Friday's statement, signed by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, added that she was admitted to the hospital due to a profuse nose bleed following her COVID infection.
Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 June. The party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention.
The Congress president has a history of asthma and chest infections. She was previously admitted at the hospital in February 2020 due to a stomach infection and was later admitted in July for routine tests.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.