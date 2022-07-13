Shiv Sena Stakes Claim For Post of LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council

After being dislodged from power in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has staked claim for the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council.

A delegation of Shiv Sena MLCs – Manisha Kayande, Sachin Ahir, Ambadas Danve, Vilas Potnis and Sunil Shinde – met Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday and submitted a letter staking claim for the post of the LoP and chief whip.

The race is between the NCP and the Shiv Sena, amid fears that some of its members may switch sides. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is just two short of the Sena's tally in the Upper House of the state legislature.