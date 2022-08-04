Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut To Be Produced in Court as ED Custody Ends Today

Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a special court in Mumbai on Thursday, 4 August.

He was arrested by the ED in the early hours of Monday, 1 August, in relation to the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The probe agency was granted custody of Raut under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Justice MG Deshpande till Thursday.