NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Dissolves Party's National-Level Departments and Cells
The party chief's decision comes a few weeks after the fall of the MVA coalition government in Maharashtra.
Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), dissolved all national-level departments and cells of the party on Wednesday, 20 July. However, this excludes the Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress, and Nationalist Students Congress.
The news was shared by the Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary of NCP, Praful Patel.
"With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of NCP excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect," he said.
Patel did not cite any reason for the new development, but reports said that the decision has been taken with the aim of reorganising the party.
Patel further clarified that the decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit of the party.
The development comes a few weeks after the fall of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. NCP was a key member of the coalition government.
