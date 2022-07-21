NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Dissolves Party's National-Level Departments and Cells

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), dissolved all national-level departments and cells of the party on Wednesday, 20 July. However, this excludes the Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress, and Nationalist Students Congress.

The news was shared by the Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary of NCP, Praful Patel.

"With the approval of our National President Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of NCP excluding Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect," he said.