SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia Granted Bail in Drugs Case by High Court

Majithia had surrendered after the Punjab Assembly elections in February and is currently lodged in a Patiala jail.

i

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 10 August, granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

A division bench of justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur pronounced the verdict on the bail plea of Majithia, one of his counsels Arshdeep Singh Kler said.

Majithia had surrendered after the February 20 state assembly polls and is currently lodged in a Patiala jail.
The division bench had reserved the order on the plea of the Shiromani Akali Dal leader on 29 July.

Majithia had approached the high court on May 23, seeking bail in the case registered against him under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021.

The former minister was booked under the NDPS Act on December 20 last year during the previous Congress government.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

