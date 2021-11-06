Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD Workers Protest Outside CM Charanjit Channi's Residence

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other Akali leaders and workers protested outside Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Chandigarh demanding compensation for cotton growers and reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The party demanded Rs 50,000 compensation for cotton growers per acre and reduction in the state value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre.

"This corrupt Cong govt & it’s CM who is only interested in loot & scoot lathi charged peaceful Akali workers raising voice of farmers demanding compensation of Rs 50,000/acre for cotton growers & reduction in State VAT on petrol & diesel by Rs 10/Ltr in front of CM residence," Badal said in a tweet.