Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD Workers Protest Outside CM Charanjit Channi's Residence
The party demanded compensation to cotton farmers and reduction in state's VAT in petrol, diesel prices.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other Akali leaders and workers protested outside Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Chandigarh demanding compensation for cotton growers and reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.
The party demanded Rs 50,000 compensation for cotton growers per acre and reduction in the state value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre.
"This corrupt Cong govt & it’s CM who is only interested in loot & scoot lathi charged peaceful Akali workers raising voice of farmers demanding compensation of Rs 50,000/acre for cotton growers & reduction in State VAT on petrol & diesel by Rs 10/Ltr in front of CM residence," Badal said in a tweet.
The Union government, on the eve of Diwali (3 November), had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. While 22 states have reduced the VAT on the fuel prices, 14 states haven't, which also includes the Punjab, the ministry of petroleum had said in a statement on Friday.
SAD To Move Resolution Demanding Tytler's Arrest
Meanwhile, the SAD chief on Friday, 5 November, said that his party will move a resolution in the the upcoming Punjab Assembly session on 8 November demanding the arrest of Jagdish Tytler, who has been appointed as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee by the Congress.
Tytler’s name had figured in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
"Akali Dal would move a resolution in upcoming Punjab Assembly session on November 8, demanding arrest of Jagdish Tytler and other Congressmen responsible for the 1984 Sikh massacre and action against Gandhi family at whose instance it was conducted," Badal said in a press conference in Ludhiana on Friday, 5 November, as quoted by ANI.
"The party should clear the motive behind appointing Tytler as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. I urge all the Sikhs to boycott Congress," he had added.
(With inputs from ANI.)
