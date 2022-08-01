Revoked Suspensions, FM Sitharaman Discusses Inflation: Monsoon Session Day 11

Soon after the beginning of proceedings, the sessions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm. Following the reconvening of the house, continued sloganeering and chaos led to the houses being adjourned till 2 pm.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha.

Before Sitharaman's address, a discussion was held on price rise and inflation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, equating inflation to corruption, slammed the central government on price rise and Goods and Services Tax.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 and the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, on Monday.

Between the adjournment, protests, sloganeering, and the war of words, here's a round-up of what transpired on Day 11 of the Monsoon Session: