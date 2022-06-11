Rajya Sabha Poll: Gehlot Scripts Congress' Rajasthan Win But Haryana Slips Away

In Rajasthan, all three of Congress’ candidates won—Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala. This, even as the party had seen enormous pushback from its state unit members over the selection of candidates and how none of them hailed from Rajasthan. The backlash had led to the Congress moving its MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, in order to prevent any chances of horse-trading or cross-voting. This move, which may have seemed gimmicky, did help the party get its MLAs to come together and act in a united fashion.

It was ‘jadugar’ Ashok Gehlot whose maneuvering and persuasion skills not only helped Congress keep its flock together, but also build bridges with non-Congress MLAs.

Interacting with media after his win, Tiwari credited the Congress’ victory to Gehlot. “Jadugar ka jaadu chal gaya (The magician’s magic worked). The manner in which all 3 contenders emerged victorious is due to Gehlot’s skills,” he said.

Moreover, Gehlot also played a major role in convincing a few independents to vote in the Congress’ favor—as backup, in case any of its own MLAs had a change of heart. As a result, all three of its candidates won comfortably. Surjewala got 43 votes, Wasnik got 42 and Tiwari got 41. The Congress enjoys 108 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

BJP had supported independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra, but the maths did not stack in its favor.

“The problem happens when BJP tries to act over-smart by fielding more candidates than it can afford to. If it weren’t for BJP backing Subhash Chandra out of nowhere, then we would have 3 seats and BJP 1 seat and there would have been no contest needed in Rajasthan at all. We had more candidates supporting us than we even needed,” a Rajasthan Congress leader said.

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly and it used 41 of its MLAs to ensure the victory of its candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari. But by fielding Chandra, it complicated its own situation. While Chandra had expected the support of minimum 33 candidates—30 surplus of the BJP and 3 of RLP, he got only 30: 27 from the BJP and three from the RLP. He was short by 11 votes.

Ghanshyam Tiwari got two extra votes than what was needed, which means the BJP was anxious about the possibility of cross-voting. This reflects poorly on BJP’s management, while also signalling that the Congress went out of its way to have conversations across the aisle this time.

The BJP was also left red-faced when its own MLA, Shobha Rani Kushwaha was suspended for cross-voting.

Moreover, Chandra had earlier very proudly claimed that four Congress MLAs were "secretly in touch” with him, and that he is going win the election. In response, Pilot had retorted saying it would be best if Chandra bows out of the contest. “Unfortunately, politics is not like making TV series,” Pilot had tweeted.