Rajya Sabha Polls: Cong Down in Haryana As Maken Loses to BJP-Backed Media Baron

In a major defeat for the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana in the wee hours of Saturday, 11 June, after overnight vote-counting.

Congress candidate and senior leader Ajay Maken, who had been touted to win by the party, lost the polls by a small margin.

The counting of votes began past midnight and the results were announced after 2 am on Saturday. The Congress said one of its MLAs, Kuldeep Bishnoi, cross-voted while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid.