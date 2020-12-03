Rajinikanth Says Will Launch Political Party in January 2021

“My entry into politics is certain. This is the compulsion of the times. In the upcoming state Assembly polls, I will start my own political party, and contest in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth had announced on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

However, there was no major announcement since.

On Monday, however, in a closed-door meeting, Rajinikanth had spoken with 32 leaders of the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Stalin, an office bearer from Thoothukudi, had then told the media that many of them expressed their concerns over his health, while a few maintained that Rajinikanth should announce his political party.

“In today’s meeting district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They assured they would support me in whatever decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible,” he said, according to ANI.

The decision to launch the party comes after this meeting.