'Was in Grief, Filed No Complaint Against Dausa Doctor': Dead Patient's Husband

Dr Archana leaves behind two children – a 14-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter – who are understandably traumatised and grief-stricken.

Her husband told The Quint, “My son is in class 8 and did the last rites of my wife with me. My son has been crying ever since returning home. He keeps asking me if I too will leave him. My children are in shock. Their world has changed overnight, and they are unable to process that their mother is no more.”

Dr Archana's colleagues remember her as a “generous, humane and helpful doctor.”

Dr Mahesh Sharma, President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Dausa, said, “She was a hard-working doctor who would be available 24x7 to treat people.”

Dr Durga Shankar Saini, Professor at Kota Medical College, remembers Dr Archana as a “servant of mankind.”

"She was not only good at her job but also an affectionate person and a caring mother. Her shocking death has put the fraternity under gloom," Dr Durga told The Quint.



Meanwhile, doctors’ associations alleged that local politicians pressured the police to act against Dr Archana.

"After Asha’s death on Monday, her husband Laluram Bairwa and her relatives sat in a protest outside the hospital and local politicians allegedly joined the family in protest. The police, after reaching the spot, allegedly assured them of appropriate action and booked Dr Archana Sharma,” said Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) in its statement.

It also called the doctor’s death a “political murder” where local politicians are trying to gain political mileage through Asha Bairwa's death.