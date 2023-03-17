'Anti-National Toolkit': BJP Chief Nadda Attacks Rahul Over Comments in London
JP Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi's comments in London are a part of the Congress party's anti-national toolkit.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday, 17 March, upped the ante against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter's comments on India's democracy at an event in London on 5 March.
In a video address, Nadda said that the Congress party is indulging in "anti-national activities" and that Gandhi has become a part of the "anti-national toolkit."
Key statements by Nadda:
"India is becoming the fifth largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are currently underway but Rahul Gandhi is insulting the nation and the Parliament on foreign land," Nadda said.
Nadda said that asking for intervention on India's internal matters was a direct attack on India's sovereignty.
He further said that while rejecting the mandate for the BJP government by 130 crore Indians, Gandhi is "strengthening traitors."
"Rahul Gandhi said that democracy has been destroyed in India and asked for the intervention of Europe and the United States should intervene. What could be more shameful than this?" Nadda said.
How BJP is upping anti-Rahul campaign: Nadda's comments come on the heels of the BJP taking the ongoing Parliament session by storm on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday over Gandhi's address on Indian democracy in London at an event comprising of UK MPs, journalists, and academics.
The second phase of the Budget session has been disrupted daily with members on both sides clashing over the issue leading to frequent adjournments as the Congress party refuses to apologise.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to form a committee to help "end" Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership on the grounds of insulting the Parliament and India's democratic institutions.
Eight Union ministers also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Parliament House on Thursday to discuss the strategy against Gandhi.
Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijjiju, and other senior BJP leaders including Ravi Shankar Prasad have addressed the media several times in the past few days to slam Gandhi and the Congress party.
The Congress has been defiant so far with its refusal to apologise for anything and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done exactly the same abroad before 2014.
Gandhi, who arrived in the Parliament for the first time on Thursday during this session said that he is "willing to speak in the Parliament if they allow him to."
