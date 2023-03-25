Law, Penalty, Political Opportunity: The Tangents Drawn by Rahul Gandhi's Ouster

"My name is Gandhi, not Savarkar," said a defiant Rahul Gandhi while talking to the media on Saturday, 25 March, a day after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha over conviction in a defamation case. The two agendas of Gandhi's briefing were clear - centre the discussion around business tycoon Gautam Adani and highlight his alleged political witch-hunt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the first agenda, as it has in the past, was marred by ambiguity, the second one seems to be a largely acceptable narrative to even his critics and has led to discussions around the necessity of the colonial era defamation laws, a gained opportunity for Gandhi, and learnings for the Congress.

Here are some editorials and opinion pieces in leading Indian newspapers on Saturday that took a closer look at one of the biggest political dramas in the run-up to the 2024 elections.