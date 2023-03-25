'My Name Is Gandhi, Not Savarkar': Rahul After Disqualification From Lok Sabha

A day after his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and business tycoon Gautam Adani, saying that attempts are being made to distract the country from the scams that he is trying to expose.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Thursday over his conviction in 2019 defamation case.

Addressing the media at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi said that he will "not stop talking about the relationship between PM Modi and Adani."