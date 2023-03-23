Rahul Sentenced to 2 Yrs in Jail: Will He Be Barred from Parliament, 2024 Polls?

A Gujarat trial court on Thursday, 23 March, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged remark regarding the 'Modi surname.'

What remark? According to Bar and Bench, Gandhi allegedly said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

In the aftermath of this, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi filed the criminal defamation case against him.

For now, the Congress leader, who has been charged under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation), has been granted bail to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

After the order, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter and said, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Lawyer Paras Nath Singh told The Quint that although, he hadn’t seen the order yet, “Gandhi’s conviction in the case seemed strange since convictions in defamation cases are usually rare and a two year sentence is usually not awarded.”