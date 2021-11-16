Uttar Pradesh Polls In 4 Charts: Will BJP Stay Dominant or Can SP Close the Gap?

Out of the 325 seats that the NDA won, 93 seats were won with a margin of over 20 percentage points. This is more than all the seats won by the entire Opposition. Then another 123 seats were won by a margin of 10-20 percentage points. This means that in 222 seats, the NDA's margin was over 10 percentage points.

This means, it would require a swing of at least five percent against the BJP and in favour of its main rival in each of these to begin turning them.

A bit easier for the Opposition would be the 103 seats that the NDA won by a margin of less than 10 percentage points. However, even if the Opposition retains all its seats and turns each of these 103 seats, the NDA would still be above the majority mark unless there is a bigger swing against the BJP.

This should give an idea of how difficult it would be for the Opposition to dislodge the BJP.

Now, the question is: can such big swings take place?

Such swings do take place when there's massive anti-incumbency or if entire social groups shift from one party to another. A big swing can be expected from among Jat voters of West UP, though even this may be far from an en masse shift.

However, other than a shift of Jats to the RLD, consolidation of Muslims behind the SP-led alliance the possible impact of the SBSP's entry, there aren't reports of a major shift of any other social group. There are rumours of Brahmins being upset with BJP in East UP and of some Jatavs contemplating tactically voting for SP to defeat the BJP. But it is not clear whether these would amount to a larger change.

Yes, there will be some leakage from the BJP - a chunk of disgruntled people across social groups may choose to shift to SP as the main Opposition or stay away from the election completely affecting the BJP's support base.

However, such shifts may not be enough .

The SP may have just about done enough to cross 30 percent votes in UP, something it hasn't achieved on its own in the state. It may hope that as elections draw close, it would be able to consolidate more Opposition votes.

On the other hand, the BJP may end up dropping a lot of sitting MLAs to deal with anti-incumbency. This could possibly help it stem further damage.