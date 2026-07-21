Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Detained After Protest Outside PM Residence

According to The Indian Express, the Congress leadership decided to hold the sit-in after a large assembly of youth protested in central Delhi the previous day. The party aimed to assert its role in the movement against examination irregularities, especially as other opposition groups had rallied behind activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest was planned discreetly, with MPs only informed of the march to the Prime Minister’s residence after gathering at Kharge’s home.