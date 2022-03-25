KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak Appointed New UP Deputy CMs: Why Did BJP Choose Them?

As Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a historic second consecutive time on Friday, 25 March, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

The two deputies were among 52 ministers who took oath on Friday alongside Adityanath.

Maurya has been retained as the deputy CM despite having lost the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh election from the Sirathu Assembly constituency to Pallavi Patel by a margin of 7,337 votes.