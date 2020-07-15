‘Not Joining BJP, Have Worked Hard for Congress’: Sachin Pilot
Pilot’s comments come a day after he was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy CM and state Congress chief.
A day after he was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress state chief, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, 15 July, told several media outlets that he's not joining the BJP.
"Some leaders in Rajasthan are trying to fuel speculation that I am joining the BJP, but I am not doing so... I have worked very hard to bring the Congress back in government in Rajasthan," the 42-year-old MLA from Tonk told news agency PTI.
Pilot's rebellion has led to a crisis in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, with questions having been raised over whether it would be able to get the support of enough MLAs to retain its majority. This has come just four months after the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, precipitated by the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists from the party.
Catch all the updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here.
"Attempts to link me to the BJP are to malign me in the eyes of the Congress high-command," Pilot told NDTV on Wednesday, adding that he is still a member of the Congress.
The crisis in the state came to a head after Pilot was reportedly upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group to investigate attempts at destabilising the government.
CM Gehlot on Tuesday had blamed BJP for the crisis saying, “There is nothing in Sachin Pilot’s hands, it is the BJP which is running the show”.
The Congress had earlier commanded 107 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, along with support from some Independents and other parties’ MLAs. But with Pilot's revolt, that number has come down precariously close to the majority mark of 101.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.