‘Not Joining BJP, Have Worked Hard for Congress’: Sachin Pilot

A day after he was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress state chief, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, 15 July, told several media outlets that he's not joining the BJP.

"Some leaders in Rajasthan are trying to fuel speculation that I am joining the BJP, but I am not doing so... I have worked very hard to bring the Congress back in government in Rajasthan," the 42-year-old MLA from Tonk told news agency PTI.

Pilot's rebellion has led to a crisis in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, with questions having been raised over whether it would be able to get the support of enough MLAs to retain its majority. This has come just four months after the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, precipitated by the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists from the party.