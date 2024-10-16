No, Analysts Did Not Get Haryana 'Entirely' Wrong

Whereas a majority of experts predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Lok Sabha elections, including some with outlandish claims of the BJP crossing 350 on its own, almost everyone who claims to be an election analyst gave a decisive advantage to the Congress party in Haryana in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Of course, we ended up with eggs on our faces. While such treatment may seem fair given the differences in the number of seats predicted and the final result, the predictions about Haryana were not as big a blunder compared to those of some states during the Lok Sabha elections (Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, for instance).