Disaggregate the OBC Category to Understand BJP's Haryana Win

Though many pollsters and analysts cite the consolidation of the OBC vote bank as the primary reason behind the BJP’s victory, not much is known about the composition of this category in Haryana. A widely-held assumption is that groups constituting the OBC category in Haryana are homogeneous, best captured through the Hindi descriptor pichade (“those lagging behind”). This projects the OBC as a sociological category, which, unfortunately, it is not. It is thus essential to disaggregate the OBC category in light of these election results.

In Haryana, the OBC category is split into two sub-categories – Block A and Block B. Block A comprises landless castes like the Barbers (Nai), Potters (Kumhar), Blacksmiths (Lohars), among others. Though these castes have never been subjected to the practice of untouchability, a feature that distinguishes them from the Dalit castes, they are socially, politically and economically deprived. In stark contrast, Block B consists of several landowning agricultural castes, or what in anthropological parlance are known as dominant castes. They include the Ahirs (Yadav), Gujars, Sainis, and Meos, among others.

Much like the Jats, these groups too have had a dominant position in Haryana’s agricultural structure. For these reasons, their inclusion in the reservations policy does not sit well with the formal objective behind constituting the OBC category, which was originally meant to uplift India’s non-Dalit backward castes. Given this anomaly in Haryana’s OBC category, it does not come as a surprise to note that leaders representing Block B (i.e., the OBC agricultural castes) dominate Block A (i.e., the landless OBC groups). This explains why Haryana’s OBC category is not a sociological category, but a governmental one.