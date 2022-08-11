Nitish Kumar-Led Govt To Prove Majority in Bihar Assembly on 24 August
The Mahagathbandhan government introduced a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Vijay Sinha.
The newly sworn-in Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar will face a floor test to prove its majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on 24 August, news agency ANI reported.
A day after breaking the alliance with the NDA in the state, Nitish Kumar took oath on Wednesday, 10 August, as the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government.
IANS reported that in a meeting with newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call for a special Assembly session on 24 August, and a session of the Legislative Council on 25 August.
Furthermore, Governor Phagu Chauhan has been intimated of Kumar's proposal, and a decision on his approval is awaited. While the governor calls for the session, he is to act as per the government's recommendation.
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Vijay Sinha
Meanwhile, the new ruling Mahagathbandhan coalition introduced a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha
A senior JD(U) leader said that several legislators of the Mahagathbandhan signed a notice, which was submitted to the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.
Senior JD(U) member Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote."
"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the assembly passed by a majority," Choudhary added.
Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha told news agency ANI, "Chief Minister has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session."
"Secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more," Sinha added. Speaking about the no-confidence motion against him, he said, "As long as I hold this post, I won't make a statement outside."
While the ruling Mahagathbandhan has a total of 164 members in the Bihar Assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.
Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to form the Mahagathbandhan government.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
