From MLA to Bihar Speaker: Here’s Vijay Sinha’s Political Journey

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vijay Sinha was elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday, 25 November. The Lakhisarai MLA reportedly bagged 126 votes for the post. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Awadh Bihari Chaudhary won just 114 votes.

The BJP, which has played second fiddle to Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) in the past, claimed the Speaker’s post for the first time since 2005. The tables turned in the recent state elections in Bihar, when the BJP won a total of 74 seats while JD(U)’s tally dipped to 43.