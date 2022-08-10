Bihar, Nitish & BJP: Did the Saffron Party Leadership Get ‘Too Confident’?

Nitish Kumar’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hurts the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in more ways than one. In the immediate aftermath, it is bad optics as he is the third old ally to ditch the BJP in the last three years, the others being the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

In the short term, the development is a setback in the Rajya Sabha because it leaves the BJP short of five committed supporters in the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) MPs. It’s also an embarrassment as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson is Harivansh Singh of the JD(U).

This means the BJP will be more dependent on “non-aligned” parties for votes, such as Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Jagannath Reddy’s YSRCP, who are bound to extract their pound of flesh in return for their backing. The BJP does not have a majority on its own in the Upper House.