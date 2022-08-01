Monsoon Session: Suspension of Four Congress MPs From Lok Sabha Revoked
Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan were suspended from the LS on 25 July.
The Lok Sabha on Monday, 1 August, withdrew the suspension of four Congress MPs on the condition that they will not bring placards into the House.
Lok Sabha MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session on 25 July, for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.
The move sparked protests and uproar from the Opposition party, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor saying that the government is genuinely arrogant about its brute majority and seems contemptuous about the need to accommodate Opposition voices.
He further added that the suspension of four opposition MP's is "disgraceful, and marks a catastrophic breakdown of relations between the government and the opposition."
