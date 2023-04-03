Navjot Sidhu Returns to a Fluid Punjab: His Best Option is to Fight This LS Seat

It used to be a common plotline for older Hindi films - that a character comes back after many years in jail and finds that the world has changed completely. But for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab politics, even ten months proved to be long enough.

So much has happened in the last ten months in Punjab - Sidhu Moose Wala's assassination, AAP's defeat and Simranjit Singh Mann's win in the Sangrur bypoll, Captain Amarinder Singh joining BJP, resignation of AAP ministers, mini-exodus from the Punjab Congress, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Zira Morcha, the rise of Amritpal Singh and the subsequent crackdown against him - just to name a few developments.

Navjot Sidhu was away through all these developments - a sharp contrast to 2021 when Sidhu was dominating the headlines in Punjab.