Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab Did Enough For Congress' Survival But Not Revival

The Punjab phase of the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra was overshadowed by the tragic demise of the party's MP from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

A two-term MP and a prominent Ad-Dharmi leader, 76-year-old Chaudhary enjoyed respect across party lines and his demise is no doubt a big loss for the Congress. A true Congressman, Chaudhary died while walking during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur less than an hour after he spoke at a public meeting flanked by leaders of different faiths.

However, the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab wasn't without its high moments. The late Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh joined the Yatra in Jalandhar, former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joined it in Fatehgarh Sahib, Rahul Gandhi's interactions with intellectuals, ex-servicemen, Arhtiyas, lawyers and other sections seem to have gone well.