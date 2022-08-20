ADVERTISEMENT

Munawar Faruqui's Bengaluru Show Cancelled After Hindutva Outfit's Complaint

Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers of the show.

The Bengaluru police has once again denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show ‘Dongri to nowhere' here, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20 August.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police said.

A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against Lord Ram and goddess Sita.

The comedian was denied permission to perform here in November 2021 on the same ground.

