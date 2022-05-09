Sri Ram Sene Plays Hindu Hymns From Loudspeaker in Karnataka To Counter Azan
Hindu hymns were recited not just from Mysuru, but from Bengaluru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, as a way to counter azan, several Hindu hymns and devotional songs could be heard in Mysuru at 5:00 am on Monday, 9 May.
Controversies over loudspeakers have erupted in several Indian states, with three being booked in Mumbai, one man having been beaten to death for using a loudspeaker in a Gujarat temple, and with the Allahabad High Court stating that the use of loudspeaker from a mosque is not a fundamental right.
Meanwhile, the Hindu hymns were recited not just from Mysuru, but from Bengaluru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.
‘Either Reduce the Volume or Face Consequences’: Muthalik Warns Muslims
Speaking to the media, the Sri Ram Sene chief said, "No mosques have stopped the usage of loudspeakers early in the morning. There is no action being taken against them. They have neither stopped the volume levels during the other times that they offer azan. In response to this, we have started playing and chanting Omkara and other devotional songs at 5:00 am in Mysore's Shivaram Pete's Hanuman Mandira.”
He added:
“I would like to warn the government and the Muslim community that we have started our efforts to oppose the use of loudspeakers by mosques. If you still continue to not budge and abide by the rules, then we will approach the court and put a case against you for contempt. The district authorities must all be brought to court for not having implemented the Supreme Court Order. The Muslim community's arrogance and adamant behaviour is troubling patients in hospitals, it is affecting schools and also every common man. I would like to warn the Muslims, either reduce the decibel level of your azan or face the consequences".Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik.
Meanwhile, Hindutva activists from Sri Ram Sene in Bengaluru, who were trying to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque in Ashoka Nagara, were detained by the police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.