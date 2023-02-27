Meghalaya Elections: Exit Polls Predict Advantage for NPP, but No Clear Majority
The Meghalaya Assembly election was conducted on Monday, 27 February.
Meghalaya exit poll results 2023: Most exit polls predicted that while the National People's Party (NPP) will get the highest number of seats in the Meghalaya Assembly election, it won't be able to garner a clear majority.
According to the Matrize exit poll, the NPP will win 21-26 seats in the 60-member House, while the Trinamool Congress will win 8-13.
The poll also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get 6-11 seats.
Axis My India, on the other hand, predicted 21 seats for the NPP, nine for the Congress, and six for the BJP.
Meanwhile, the TimesNow-ETG poll predicted 18-26 seats for the NPP, 3-6 for the BJP, and 2-5 for the Congress.
Voting had been underway in Meghalaya since 7 am on Monday and continued till 4 pm. The counting of votes of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura will take place on 2 March.
59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies were in the fray in Meghalaya. The only constituency where elections were not held was East Khasi hill's Sohiong constituency, due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.
The fate of 369 candidates was in the balance across 3,419 polling stations.
The Election Commission of India had deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) troops, in addition to the police, as part of the security arrangements in the two states.
Out of 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya, 640 had been classified as 'vulnerable' while 323 were said to be 'critical' polling stations. Over 84 polling stations had been placed under both categories.
