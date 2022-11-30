MCD Elections | From Slum to EWS Flats: Some Get Rewarded, Some May Be Homeless

With just days left for the MCD elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on subsidized flats provided to the slum-dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji, under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme to seek electoral gains.

Nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14-storey housing complex in Delhi’s Kalkaji, The Quint visited the flats and the Bhoomiheen jhuggi cluster to understand what residents think of the exercise.