'BJP ka Damroo' to 'Kejriwal ki Baari': Musical War in Delhi Before MCD Polls

BJP ka matlab sewa hai, sewa ka damru bajaaye rakhna - Somewhere on the streets of Kalkaji, an e-rickshaw garlanded with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags and posters goes through narrow lanes, blasting the party's campaign song. It almost certainly runs into other e-rickshaws that are doing the same for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress party, blasting the respective parties' quirky music and catchy jingles.

The election fever is spreading across the city with the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) just a few days away.

The polls of the civic body, that has existed since 1958, are scheduled for 4 December and the results will be announced three days after on 7 December.

We rode on some of these e-rickshaws and chatted with drivers to find out what they are up to, what kind of songs they are playing, how many hours they drive their musical cars, and what they think of the upcoming polls.