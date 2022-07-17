Margaret Alva Picked as Joint Opposition's Candidate for Vice Presidential Polls

Former governor Margaret Alva will be joint Opposition's vice presidential candidate, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar said on Sunday, 17 July.

"We are trying to contact Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. Last time they supported our joint presidential candidate," Pawar further said.

The National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the vice presidential polls, to be held in August, is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdeep Dhankhar.

