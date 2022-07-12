Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Likely To Support Droupadi Murmu for President

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is likely to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu for the post of president, the party indicated on Tuesday, 12 July.

This comes a day after Sena legislators urged Thackeray to extend support to Murmu instead of the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

"The Shiv Sena does what it thinks is right. In the past also we have extended support to Congress nominee TN Seshan and UPA nominees like Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee. The Sena has the tradition of going beyond politics. We believe in backing people in the national interest," Sena MP Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.