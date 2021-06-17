Mamata Moves Calcutta HC Over Nandigram Result, Hearing Today

West Bengal Chief Minister has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram Assembly election result, with the hearing to be held at 11 am on Friday, 18 June.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had won the election against Banerjee from the high-profile Nandigram seat by a slender margin. The results of the long-drawn polls had been declared on, Sunday, 2 May.

Adhikari, who used to be a minister in the previous TMC government, had switched to the BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly elections and was considered a key asset for the saffron party going into the polls.