After Nandigram Win, Suvendu Adhikari Becomes Leader of Oppn in WB

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who won the election against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the high-profile Nandigram seat, was picked as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, 10 May.

Adhikari, who used to be a minister in the previous TMC government, had switched sides to the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections and was considered a key asset for the saffron party going into the polls.

In a neck-and-neck contest in Nandigram, he won over the TMC supremo by a slender margin of 1,956 votes.