Suspect Malpractice: Mamata After Conflicting Reports on Nandigram
Mamata Banerjee won against BJP candidate and her former trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari by 1,200 votes.
After reports claimed Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee won the prestige battle in West Bengal's Nandigram against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and her former trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, conflicting reports said that the latter has actually won the poll.
The Election Commission is yet to declare the final results. Reacting to the reports, Banerjee said, “I accept people's verdict in Nandigram. I will not have to go there regularly now, I am saved that way. But I will move Court if necessary because I suspect certain malpractices have taken place.”
Nandigram is also the seat that first catapulted Banerjee to power in 2011.
Banerjee, the sitting chief minister of the state, is all set to return to power in West Bengal, as per latest Election Commission trends.
Adhikari's jump to the BJP led to a flood of top-level aides leaving the TMC, ahead of the Assembly polls. Incidentally, Adhikari won Nandigram on a TMC ticket in 2016. In her rallies, Banerjee said she chose to contest Nandigram "to salute the Nandigram movement" and asserting she would “never abandon the constituency.”
The high-voltage campaign in the seat saw the 66-year-old Banerjee suffer a leg injury. While her party accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, Banerjee took on the rest of the campaign on a wheelchair.
