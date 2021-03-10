BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Calls CM Mamata an ‘Outsider’ in Nandigram

Earlier, Banerjee had declared at a rally in Nandigram in January this year that she would contest from Nandigram. Accordingly, the state's ruling Trinamool Congress announced her candidature from the high-profile constituency.

In response, the saffron unit also announced Adhikari's name as its candidate from the Nandigram seat.

At the rally on Wednesday, Adhikari also played recordings of Chandipath (holy chant) and then replayed Banerjee's version. "All her mantras were wrong," he said, mocking Banerjee.

The BJP's Nandigram candidate further attacked Banerjee for using the Hindu religion for politics.

"I have requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come to Nandigram and deliver a speech. Yogiji can chant the correct mantras, he should be brought here once to correct Mamata Banerjee's chants," Adhikari said.