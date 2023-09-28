Maharashtra Recorded Most Hate Speeches in 2023, 70% in Election States: Study

At least 255 incidents of hate speech gatherings targeting Muslims were documented in the first half of 2023.

At least 80% of these events occurred in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and union territories

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat witnessed the highest number of hate speech gatherings

These are some of the findings from a study by 'Hindutva Watch' a Washington-based research group in a report that aimed to document instances of hate speech at events organised by right-wing Hindutva groups against India's Muslims in the first half of 2023.

While the report took into consideration several aspects while adopting the United Nations' framework to define hate speech, it focussed on recorded incidents of hate speeches at public gatherings across states.

Here are the details, methodology, and key findings of the report: