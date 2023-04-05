Aurangabad Riots: Kin Question Naming Victim in FIR, 'Part of Mob,' Say Police
The Sambhaji Nagar police has refuted the family's claims and said that Muniruddin Sheikh was a "part of the mob."
"The last time we met was on the first day of Ramzan. We would have one phone call during sehri every evening," said Naimddin Sheikh (45), brother of Muniruddin Sheikh who is the sole victim of the violence that rocked Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad) on Ram Navami last week.
Muniruddin, a car interior decor contractor by profession, was reportedly shot in the firing that took place during the violence on the intervening night of 29-30 March. A week later, his family is questioning why his name has featured among the six people that the police has named in the FIR.
The family claims that Muniruddin was only standing inside a locked gate of the housing society when he was shot, a claim that the police has denied.
"The building was locked by the manager around 2:00 am because there was violence outside. The gate's railings are one feet apart each. He got shot from within those. His two sons took him to the hospital," Naimuddin claimed.
Naimuddin further said that he had called to check on Muniruddin's family at around 3:00 am when his daughter told him over the phone that he was "standing at the gate to see what was happening outside on the streets."
'Muniruddin Was a Part of the Mob': Police
Speaking to The Quint, Shilwant Nandedkar, DCP, Aurangabad (Zone 2), said that the claims of the family of the gate being locked are false.
"We have visuals in which he can be seen coming out of the gate and so are many other people who were a part of the mob. The visuals also show him being carried inside by other people after he was shot. The gate was not locked as is being claimed," DCP Nandedkar said.
Asked about Muniruddin's name in the FIR, he said: "His name is in the FIR because he was a part of the mob and he was injured during the violence."
The FIR has been filed against six named and 400-500 unnamed people as a part of the mob.
Since the day of the violence, the police has been detaining and rounding-up at least 15-20 suspects daily, locals say. Speaking to The Quint, some local Muslims claimed that many feel the investigation is 'one-sided' as nobody from the other community who allegedly instigated the clashes have been picked by the police so far.
'Two Children Were to Get Married After Ramzan'
Muniruddin is survived by his wife Shabana (45) and children Zeenat (24), Alimuddin (23), Sumaiya (20), and Mujahir (18).
The family has been living at the rented accommodation in Kiradpura for the past seven years.
The wedding ceremonies of Alimuddin and Sumaiya, both of whom are engaged to be married, were to take place soon after Ramzan just days apart of each other.
"All we want is that the police conducts a fair probe. There were 500 people that the police said were a part of the mob. How did they zero-in on my brother's name? Why is it in the FIR?" Naimuddin questioned.
Naimuddin aid that the family will reach out to the Sambhaji Nagar police commissioner and the local collector for help.
"His children are still in a state of shock. They haven't been eating much," he added.
'Mob Wanted to Attack Temple': What FIR Says
According to the FIR:
Before the clashes flared, an altercation took place between two groups over an unknown person getting hit by a motorbike.
A mob of 400-500 people had gathered at the junction near the Ram temple and was attacking the policemen from all three sides using sticks and stones.
The police can identify at least six of those named in the FIR including Muniruddin, and several other unnamed individuals "as a part of the mob," the FIR said.
The mob also vandalised and set ablaze at least 17 vehicles including police cars, buses, and private cars.
At around 2:00 pm, the mob started hurling stones at a temporary structure that was raised near the temple for Ram Navami celebrations which was set ablaze soon after.
The police and the RCP resorted to tear-gas shelling, but the mob became more aggressive and started pelting stones at the policemen.
To scare the mob, the RCP then fired 'dummy rounds in the air' but the mob started 'life-threatening attacks' on the personnel and set more vehicles on fire.
The police fired five-six live rounds from a service revolver only when mob from two sides started charging at the temple and threatened the cops protecting it with lathis and sticks.
