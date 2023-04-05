Aurangabad Riots: Kin Question Naming Victim in FIR, 'Part of Mob,' Say Police

"The last time we met was on the first day of Ramzan. We would have one phone call during sehri every evening," said Naimddin Sheikh (45), brother of Muniruddin Sheikh who is the sole victim of the violence that rocked Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (previously Aurangabad) on Ram Navami last week.

Muniruddin, a car interior decor contractor by profession, was reportedly shot in the firing that took place during the violence on the intervening night of 29-30 March. A week later, his family is questioning why his name has featured among the six people that the police has named in the FIR.

The family claims that Muniruddin was only standing inside a locked gate of the housing society when he was shot, a claim that the police has denied.