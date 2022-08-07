Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Before 15 August; Fadnavis To Get Home: Reports

“Ajit Pawar is leader of the opposition. He will have to say such things. Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government there were just five ministers for the first 32 days," Fadnavis told reporters on Sunday.

The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place “before you can even imagine”, Fadnavis told reporters in response to repeated questions on the induction of new ministers.

Fadnavis said the BJP has embarked on a mission to improve its footprint in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by identifying 16 parliamentary constituencies where opposition parties have had a consistent winning streak.

He said these constituencies included those held by Shiv Sena leaders who have now joined the Shinde camp.

"Since Shiv Sena and BJP will contest the Lok Sabha elections as a coalition, the BJP will work to ensure the victory of the sitting Lok Sabha members from these constituencies,” Fadnavis said.